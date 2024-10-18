Short Interest in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expands By 5.1%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AN traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $167.50. 1,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $197.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.54 and its 200-day moving average is $167.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at $740,108,361.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at $740,108,361.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares in the company, valued at $694,492,393.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,256 shares of company stock worth $17,641,954. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoNation

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.