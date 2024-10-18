Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Declines By 8.0%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 448,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 80.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 155,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.80. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.
Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.
