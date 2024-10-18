Short Interest in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Decreases By 5.3%

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,550.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,058.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,812 shares in the company, valued at $427,550.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,639.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of BILL by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BILL by 1,742.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

