Short Interest in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Declines By 7.2%

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of CVKD opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.93 million, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 1.81. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($33.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($285.60) by $251.85. As a group, analysts expect that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

