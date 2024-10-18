Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Rises By 5.3%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $290,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Capri by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 13,982.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. Capri has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

