Short Interest in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Declines By 10.3%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CCS
Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,610,000 after acquiring an additional 409,068 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at $7,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Century Communities by 84.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 673.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 57,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Century Communities Stock Performance
Shares of CCS stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.50. 179,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Century Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Century Communities
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.