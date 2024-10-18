Short Interest in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Declines By 10.3%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,610,000 after acquiring an additional 409,068 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at $7,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Century Communities by 84.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 673.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 57,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 123,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.50. 179,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

