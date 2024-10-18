Short Interest in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Decreases By 5.8%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 20.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

In other news, CFO Heather L. Plutino acquired 3,573 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.27. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,210.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Citi Trends news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $359,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,980.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heather L. Plutino acquired 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.27. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,210.84. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 31,573 shares of company stock worth $455,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $1,723,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 37,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

CTRN opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 2.40. Citi Trends has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $32.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $176.55 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

