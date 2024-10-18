Short Interest in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Expands By 5.2%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

CMTG traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 522,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,679. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 28.19 and a quick ratio of 28.19. The company has a market cap of $881.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

CMTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

