Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Decreases By 10.9%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 67,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.
