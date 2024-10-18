Short Interest in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Rises By 5.8%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 13,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 2,421,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,070. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $105,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at $130,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

