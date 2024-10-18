Short Interest in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Expands By 9.3%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Digimarc by 1,834.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 519,643 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 433,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DMRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

DMRC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.50. 63,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,401. The company has a market capitalization of $630.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. Digimarc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.43.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 105.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

