Short Interest in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Decreases By 6.2%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $234,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,689,069. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,403 shares of company stock worth $2,750,863. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 41.2% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in EverQuote by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.04.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

EVER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

