Short Interest in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Declines By 9.7%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Exscientia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 577,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,563. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.84. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 620.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Exscientia will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter valued at about $66,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 202,377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Further Reading

