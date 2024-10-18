Short Interest in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Increases By 5.3%

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDIG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,474,000.

Get Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF alerts:

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,119. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.