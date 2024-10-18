Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Grows By 7.1%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 894,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE EHI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 984,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,558. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
