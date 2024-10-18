Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Grows By 7.1%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 894,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EHI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 984,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,558. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

