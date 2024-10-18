Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$39,914.65 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$39,914.65.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, J. Alberto Arias sold 85,167 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$68,754.98.

On Friday, September 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 18,926 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$10,534.21.

On Friday, September 20th, J. Alberto Arias sold 133,902 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$93,475.38.

On Friday, August 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$40,759.03.

On Tuesday, August 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$24,031.29.

On Wednesday, July 31st, J. Alberto Arias sold 38,798 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$21,067.31.

On Friday, July 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,275 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$45,293.27.

Sierra Metals Trading Down 1.2 %

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. Sierra Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$175.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of C$78.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1484962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

