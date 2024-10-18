SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Trading 6.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.94. 1,107,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,644,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SILV. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.23.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 40.61%. Research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,888 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,510,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,622 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2,768.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 429,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $2,467,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

