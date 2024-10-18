Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.99. 190,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,053. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $176.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

