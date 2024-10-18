SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.42), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SLG traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 461,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $77.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

