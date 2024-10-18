Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys 2,320 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,866 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

