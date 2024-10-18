Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Lowers Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 0.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 759,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,561,000 after purchasing an additional 676,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 39.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 394,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 111,156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 159,342 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 343,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FAUG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,660 shares. The firm has a market cap of $644.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.