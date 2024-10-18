Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases Shares of 206,439 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) makes up approximately 0.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.11% of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.87. 2,076,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,633. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

