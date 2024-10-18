Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,762 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 534,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after buying an additional 118,026 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

