Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,956 NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF comprises 0.7% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 190,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 199,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Price Performance

MMIT opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

