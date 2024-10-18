Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Invests $582,000 in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELO. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 351.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 189,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter worth about $465,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $670.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

