Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,754 Shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC owned 4.59% of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEF. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CCEF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. 925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

About Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF

The Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (CCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in income-producing closed-end funds trading at attractive discounts. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and long-term capital appreciation.

