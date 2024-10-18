SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 7,779,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 34,379,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,670.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,038 shares in the company, valued at $371,670.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $99,244.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,266.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,644 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 97.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.