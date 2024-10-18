Sovryn Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.49 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Sovryn token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $37,957.88 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00250643 BTC.

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,900,313.25224322 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.46907307 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $33,443.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

