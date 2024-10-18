S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $518.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.