Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.15. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 41,193 shares changing hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$58.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lembit Janes acquired 180,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,782.50. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

