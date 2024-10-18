SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.