SPC Financial Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after purchasing an additional 443,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

