SPC Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,901 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 709,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,725 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

FIS stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

