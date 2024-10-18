SPC Financial Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,478,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,349,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after purchasing an additional 316,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,284 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,887 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

