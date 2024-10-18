SPC Financial Inc. Takes $271,000 Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ACNB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ACNB by 83.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ACNB by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Stock Up 1.3 %

ACNB opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. ACNB Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.62%. Analysts anticipate that ACNB Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACNB shares. Hovde Group upgraded ACNB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

ACNB Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

