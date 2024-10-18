SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Increased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 5.2% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

SRLN stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

