SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Reduced by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 586,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,036. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

