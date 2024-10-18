SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.14 and last traded at $130.97, with a volume of 1513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.98.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $696.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

