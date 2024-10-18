SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.