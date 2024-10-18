SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

SDY stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

