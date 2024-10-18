SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 6697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $95,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

