Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
In other news, insider Matthew (Matt) Booker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$106,500.00 ($71,476.51). 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
