Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Spheria Emerging Companies Price Performance

Get Spheria Emerging Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew (Matt) Booker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$106,500.00 ($71,476.51). 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.