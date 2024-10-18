Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.06% of Spire worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 26.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Spire by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $473,899.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $638,470. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $473,899.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Down 4.5 %

Spire stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

