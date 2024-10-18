Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.19.

Spire Price Performance

SR stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. Spire has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spire

In related news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $638,470. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Spire by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,364,000 after buying an additional 61,564 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

