Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQSP. UBS Group upped their price target on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

SQSP stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,164.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,882.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,882.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 13,929,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $647,725,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,468,293 shares of company stock worth $672,517,295. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Squarespace by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Squarespace by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,712 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Squarespace by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Squarespace by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

