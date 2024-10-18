SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and traded as low as $25.02. SSE shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 86,665 shares changing hands.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of SSE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

