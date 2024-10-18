Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 355,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 165,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Star Diamond Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of C$24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

