Steem Market Cap Reaches $84.83 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $84.83 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,887.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.37 or 0.00551338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00108632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00233850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00028291 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00027800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00075839 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,051,936 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

