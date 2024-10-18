Stephens Begins Coverage on German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Stephens started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GABC. StockNews.com lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.61. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,822.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,936.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 710 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,822.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,936.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 484,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,785.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,732 shares of company stock worth $137,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 96.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

