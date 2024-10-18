Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,732,000 after buying an additional 679,974 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,766,000 after buying an additional 271,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stericycle by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,238,000 after buying an additional 142,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth $83,010,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

